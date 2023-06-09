HANOVER, MD – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Moore-Miller administration call for Maryland residents’ feedback as they draft a comprehensive vision for the state’s transportation network, encompassing transit, highways, airports, and bike and pedestrian facilities.

This broad-ranging plan will guide Maryland’s transport infrastructure for generations to come, covering every mode, from passenger and commuter rail to bridges. Residents are invited to contribute their insights and opinions to help shape an accessible, equitable, and sustainable system that serves every Maryland community.

“Mobility, equity, economic vitality, and environmental sensitivity are essential to helping our communities thrive and prosper,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. He emphasized the administration’s objective to “transform the transportation system to provide a network of accessible, equitable, and sustainable options across the entire state.”

The State’s Transportation Plan, typically revisited every five years, presents an opportunity to integrate Governor Wes Moore’s “Leave No One Behind” mission into the long-range vision. The 2050 Maryland Transportation Plan, slated for adoption in January after a period of public review and input, will steer policy and investments for decades to come.

To help shape Maryland’s future transport infrastructure, the department has rolled out an online survey this week. It will be available through July 10, and responses are strongly encouraged. The public can also submit their input at MDOTMTP@mdot.maryland.gov.

Under the Moore-Miller Administration, the emphasis is on partnership: collaborating with residents, officials, and stakeholders to design an innovative and interconnected multimodal transportation system that spurs economic growth, fosters environmental stewardship, and empowers people and communities.

This survey is part of the ongoing collaboration with Maryland residents and communities. Additional opportunities for public feedback will be available throughout the summer, and draft plans will be up for public review and comment this fall.

In parallel with the 2050 Maryland Transportation Plan, the state’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan is also getting a revamp this year. This is in recognition of the integral role that bike and pedestrian infrastructure and policies play in creating a cohesive transport network. Further details on the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan process and updates on its progress can be found at 2050marylandbpmp.com. Comments and questions concerning bike and pedestrian access can be directed to bikepedinfo@mdot.maryland.gov.

Simultaneously, a governor’s committee reviews the state’s annual Attainment Report on Transportation System Performance, which details MDOT’s achievement of its mission, goals, and objectives. The Attainment Report Advisory Committee, comprising representatives from commerce, environment, transit, labor, academic, health, and equity organizations, initiated its meetings in May to guide the development of updated transportation goals, performance measures, and targets.

Virtual meetings of the advisory committee will continue at 1 p.m. on June 8, June 20, and July 11. For more information about the committee, access to upcoming meetings, and review materials from previous sessions, visit www.mdot.maryland.gov/ARAC.

Like this: Like Loading...