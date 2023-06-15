BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox faced a disappointing evening on Wednesday as they dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The Baysox fell 5-1 in the first game and suffered a 2-0 defeat in the second game, struggling to generate any offense throughout the night.

Bowie entered the doubleheader on a high note, averaging an impressive seven runs per game in their previous seven matches. However, their bats went silent against Richmond, with only two runners reaching second base over the course of 14 innings. The sole run for the Baysox came from Billy Cook’s solo home run in the seventh inning of the first game.

The Flying Squirrels wasted no time in the opening game, taking advantage of Bowie’s rehabbing right-hander Mychal Givens. In his second rehab stint with the Baysox in 2023, Givens pitched an inning and a third before being replaced by right-hander Connor Gillispie. Richmond capitalized on Gillispie’s presence on the mound, hitting two home runs to extend their lead. Marco Luciano blasted a two-run shot in the third inning, while Carter Aldrete added a solo homer in the fourth. The Flying Squirrels continued to dominate, with Vaun Brown delivering an RBI double in the seventh inning. Cook’s late home run saved the Baysox from a shutout but couldn’t turn the tide in their favor.

In the second game, the Baysox hoped for a better outcome with right-hander Justin Armbruester facing off against Richmond’s Kai-Wei Teng. It was a pitcher’s duel early on, but Armbruester was the first to falter. Brandon Martorano’s leadoff double in the fifth inning turned into the Flying Squirrels’ first run due to a wild pitch. Richmond increased their lead in the same inning when Simon Whiteman hit a sacrifice fly to bring Jimmy Glowenke home. Armbruester held his ground for seven innings, striking out three batters and allowing seven hits, but the two runs proved to be enough for Richmond’s victory.

Teng, the dominant right-hander for the Flying Squirrels, frustrated Bowie’s batters throughout his five innings on the mound. He struck out five without issuing a single walk and only allowed three hits. Teng exited the game after throwing just 49 pitches, with right-hander Jose Cruz taking over and completing the shutout. Cruz struck out two batters and prevented any Baysox player from reaching base, securing the second shutout against Bowie in 2023.

The back-to-back losses dropped the Baysox’s record to 24-34 for the season, leaving them in last place in the Eastern League Southwest Division. The series between the Baysox and the Flying Squirrels will continue on Thursday night at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Despite their recent offensive struggles, the Baysox will look to bounce back and regain momentum as they aim to climb the division standings. Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming matchup, hoping to see a stronger performance from the Bowie team.

