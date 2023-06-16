The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a search for Rachel Ann Boutaugh, a 33-year-old white female who has been reported missing from Owings. Standing at approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 155 lbs, Rachel’s disappearance has prompted authorities to request public assistance in locating her.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Rachel Ann Boutaugh was last seen on [date] in [location]. Her current whereabouts remain unknown, raising concerns for her safety and well-being. To gather any information that could aid in the search, the authorities are urging anyone who may have seen or heard from Rachel to come forward.

Detective Richard Weems, assigned to the case, is spearheading the investigation. He can be reached at 410-535-2800 or via email at Richard.Weems@calvertcountymd.gov. Those providing information should reference case number 23-40870.

The community has been asked to assist in spreading the word about Rachel’s disappearance. Using social media platforms and sharing relevant information using the hashtags #missingperson and #ShareAlert can greatly contribute to the search efforts. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office hopes that engaging the public can generate leads and eventually bring Rachel safely back to her loved ones.

Rachel Ann Boutaugh’s photograph, provided by the authorities, accompanies this article. Public awareness and vigilance are crucial during these situations, as every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially lead to a breakthrough.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to finding Rachel and ensuring her safe return. The collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the community are vital in locating missing individuals and reuniting them with their families.

