BALTIMORE, MD (June 16, 2023) – The state of Maryland continues to show a strong economy as it gained 2,500 jobs in May, marking the fourth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the state jobs and unemployment data today, revealing positive trends for Maryland’s workforce.

According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s unemployment rate decreased to an impressive 2.4%. This decline reflects a robust job market and indicates a healthy economic environment for the state. The Public sector experienced the most substantial growth, adding 1,500 jobs, contributing significantly to the overall increase.

Various sectors in Maryland also contributed to the job growth in May. The Mining, Logging, and Construction sector saw an increase of 1,000 jobs, while the Professional and Business Services sector added 800 jobs. Private Education and Health Services also experienced growth, with 600 new jobs. The Information sector contributed 400 jobs, while Manufacturing and Other Services added 300 and 200 jobs, respectively.

Despite the overall positive job market, some sectors experienced a decline. The Financial Activities sector saw a decrease of 1,200 jobs, while the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector lost 1,100 jobs during the same period.

Maryland’s consistent growth and record-low unemployment rate are promising indicators of the state’s strong economy and favorable business conditions. These positive figures highlight the efforts made by both the private and public sectors to foster economic development and create job opportunities.

To access the most up-to-date job data, interested individuals are advised to visit the official website of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The data is transferred directly from BLS servers to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website, which may experience a brief lag in updating its database. Therefore, visiting the BLS website provides more immediate access to this month’s job data.

For further information on Maryland’s current employment situation and to explore the details of the job market, the Maryland Department of Labor’s website is the recommended source.

The positive growth in jobs and the decreasing unemployment rate in Maryland reflect a thriving economy and present favorable conditions for businesses and job seekers alike. As the state continues to foster economic growth, these numbers provide hope for sustained prosperity in the future.

