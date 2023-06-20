Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles

STATEWIDE (June 19, 2023) – Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles has been recognized as the recipient of the prestigious “James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year” award for 2022. The honor was bestowed upon her during the Maryland State Fireman’s Annual Convention and Conference held in Ocean City. State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci commended Deputy Valles for her unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Maryland’s citizens, stating that she exemplifies the dedication and passion that all investigators in the field should embrace.

Deputy Valles, who joined the Office of the State Fire Marshal in September 2020, was the first female Latino to be hired in the department’s 58-year history. Raised in Puerto Rico, she moved to the United States in 2012 with a profound desire to utilize her educational background in Forensic Sciences to determine the origin and cause of fires and explosions.

Deputy Valles has consistently demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication throughout her tenure, earning praise from her supervisor, Deputy Chief John Nelson, Commander of the Southern Regional Office. Deputy Chief Nelson, who nominated her for the award, lauded her unwavering commitment to her responsibilities.

Deputy Valles’s journey in the field began with academic excellence, graduating at the top of her class and receiving the “Academic Award” from the academy. Shortly after completing her Field Training, she led her first fatal fire investigation, which determined that the fire was incendiary and led to the tragic deaths of an adult and an infant. Collaborating closely with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Valles played a pivotal role in bringing a suspect to justice within a week, who was subsequently charged with first-degree arson and murder.

As the primary investigator, Deputy Valles handled 23 fire and explosive incidents, five of which were criminal in nature. Her relentless pursuit of justice and meticulous investigative work resulted in the closure of all cases with an arrest. Furthermore, she proved herself to be an invaluable team player, assisting other regional investigators on 36 fire and explosive incidents.

Dedicated to continuous professional growth, Deputy Valles pursued various training opportunities in fire investigation throughout 2022. Her extensive training included courses such as the Maryland State Police 5 Day Basic Investigator Course, Fatal Fire Investigations, Marine Fire Investigations, Reid Technique of Interview and Interrogation, Expert Testimony, Basic Fire Investigator, and Motor Vehicle Fire Investigations Course. Alongside these courses, she diligently completed all the required online training components mandated by the agency’s training division.

In her commitment to serving the community, Deputy Valles recently volunteered to undertake the Juvenile Fire Setting Prevention and Intervention course at the National Fire Academy. Recognizing the critical nature of this issue and the evolving landscape of how the state handles juvenile offenders, Deputy Valles will now be the representative in the Southern Region, equipped with specialized training to respond to incidents involving juvenile fire settings.

Deputy Valles’s bilingual abilities have proven to be an invaluable asset on numerous occasions over the past two years. She has provided translation services to fire scene victims and assisted with interviews and interrogations as needed. Additionally, Deputy Valles actively participates in community initiatives such as “Shop with a Cop” and the “Polar Bear Plunge,” further exemplifying her commitment to public service.

Deputy Chief John Nelson expressed his utmost confidence in Deputy Valles, highlighting her exemplary contributions to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Southern Regional Office, and the citizens of Maryland. She is expected to continue to excel in her position and uphold the highest standards of professionalism and dedication.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles’s recognition as the “James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year” is a testament to her exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to public safety. Her groundbreaking accomplishments as the first female Latino hired in the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s history further highlight her trailblazing spirit and determination.

As Deputy Valles continues her journey in the field of fire investigation, it is clear that her contributions will continue to shape and enhance the capabilities of the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Her dedication to training, pursuit of justice, and passion for community service make her an invaluable asset to Maryland and its citizens.

Deputy Valles’s remarkable achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring investigators and members of underrepresented communities. Her success symbolizes personal triumph and reflects the inclusive and diverse nature of Maryland’s firefighting and law enforcement agencies.

With the “James C. Robertson, Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year” award in her hands, Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles stands as a shining example of excellence and dedication in the field of fire investigation. Her contributions have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the safety and well-being of Maryland’s citizens, solidifying her status as a true role model for future generations of investigators.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, under the leadership of State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci, extends its heartfelt congratulations to Deputy Valles for her outstanding achievements and wishes her continued success in her endeavors to protect and serve the people of Maryland.

