The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs’ claws were slightly clipped in their inaugural series against the Frederick Question Marks. This game foreshadows their only encounter until the Frederick team’s name change this Friday. The team’s veteran pitcher, Daryl Thompson, took on the Question Marks.

Frederick dominated the opening innings, with the top of their order ambushing the Blue Crabs through a series of five consecutive hits. This offensive onslaught resulted in a swift four-run score, seeing all nine Frederick players stepping onto the plate in the first round. With bases loaded, a strategically-placed walk by Khalil Lee allowed Braxton Lee to come home, reducing the lead to a still sizeable three runs.

The Question Marks’ Raudy Read managed to rip a double down the line, providing an opportunity for Starlin Castro to dash around the bases and score from the first base. This feat was impressively duplicated in the seventh round, stretching the Question Marks’ lead to five runs — their largest in the game.

The Blue Crabs’ offensive game was spearheaded by Isaias Quiroz, who fired one over the left field wall, marking his seventh home run of the season. In the climactic bottom of the ninth, the Crabs managed to muster a single run courtesy of a groundout by Michael Baca. Nevertheless, they ultimately fell short in the first game of the series.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Blue Crabs as they plan to recover in the second game with Sandro Cabrera on the pitcher’s mound. The first game’s defeat extends the Crabs’ losing streak to three, their season record now standing at 25-20.

Despite the recent hiccups, the team remains optimistic about bouncing back. The second game of the series is slated for a 6:35 PM start. Fans looking to support the team can purchase tickets here or, alternatively, tune into the action via FloSports.

This opening series against the Frederick Question Marks presents the Blue Crabs with both a challenge and an opportunity. As the Question Marks prepare to change their name, the Crabs will be looking to rewrite their narrative, hoping to claw back to victory in the second match.

