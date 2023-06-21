Thursday

A chance of showers before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around ten mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. Southeast wind around 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

