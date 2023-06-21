Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 am. Low around 66. East wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

