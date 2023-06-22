Abel, a six-year-old tricolor beagle weighing 22 pounds, is eagerly looking for his forever home. This friendly and affectionate canine gets along well with people of all ages and is also sociable with other dogs. Whether it’s cuddling up to watch a movie or engaging in playful activities with his toys, Abel is always content with his human company.

One of Abel’s favorite pastimes is going for leisurely walks on a leash, where he can explore the sights and scents of the neighborhood. He particularly enjoys the daily play adventures he shares with his foster brother. Therefore, Abel would thrive in a home with a friendly canine companion and a secure, fenced yard.

Described as a happy and well-mannered boy, Abel’s delightful personality would make him a fantastic addition to any family. If you want to learn more about Abel, you can find additional information and his adorable photos by visiting the following link.

If Abel has captured your heart, or if you are considering adopting another beagle, the Beagle Maryland organization welcomes your inquiries. To express your interest in adopting Abel or any other beagle, kindly message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. The dedicated team at Beagle Maryland will be delighted to assist you in finding your perfect furry companion.

In conclusion, Abel, the charming tricolor beagle, seeks a loving and caring forever home. With his amiable nature and compatibility with people and dogs, he promises to bring joy and happiness to any household. Take the opportunity to make a difference in Abel’s life by providing him with a safe and nurturing environment where he can thrive and flourish. Consider opening your heart and home to this lovable canine today.

Like this: Like Loading...