Altoona, PA – The Bowie Baysox faced another setback in their 2023 season as they were swept in a doubleheader against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday. The Baysox dropped both one-run contests, losing 3-2 in game one and 1-0 in game two. Jud Fabian’s first Double-A home run highlighted the first game, while Connor Gillispie delivered an impressive pitching performance in the second game.

In game one, Bowie took an early lead when Tim Susnara hit a two-out double to right-center field, driving in a run. However, their advantage was short-lived as the Altoona Curve made a comeback in the third inning.

Cade Povich, starting pitcher for the Baysox, struggled in his second turn through the batting order, allowing five consecutive baserunners. This included a two-run single by Lolo Sanchez and a sacrifice fly by Jacob Gonzalez, giving Altoona the lead. Despite Tyler Burch’s strong relief effort, Bowie couldn’t close the gap, and Altoona’s Justin Meis won. Fabian’s sixth-inning home run brought the Baysox within a run, but Tyler Samaniego sealed the victory for Altoona.

The second game saw an early solo home run by Liover Peguero of the Altoona Curve in the bottom of the first inning. Although this gave Altoona a head start, Bowie’s Gillispie put on an impressive pitching display. Gillispie retired every other batter he faced through six innings of work, tying his career-high performance. Unfortunately for the Baysox, their offense struggled to produce against Altoona’s pitching staff. Nick Dombkowski, Omar Cruz, and Oliver Garcia combined efforts to limit Bowie to only three hits and four walks, resulting in the Baysox’s third shutout loss of the season.

The Bowie Baysox now hold a disappointing 1-5 record in doubleheader games and have an overall record of 28-37 this season. With only four games remaining in the first half, they will aim to salvage the series against the Altoona Curve on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The doubleheaders have proven to be a challenge for the Baysox this season, with two sweeps already on their record. The team will need to regroup and make strategic adjustments to overcome their struggles and finish the first half of the season on a positive note. Despite some bright spots, the Baysox’s pitching staff will need better support from the offense to generate runs and secure victories in upcoming games.

Bowie’s upcoming match against Altoona will provide a crucial opportunity to turn their fortunes around. The team will be focused on executing their game plan effectively and capitalizing on scoring chances. Fans will eagerly watch to see if the Baysox can bounce back and end the series on a high note.

Like this: Like Loading...