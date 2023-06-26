Tuesday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 64. West wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

