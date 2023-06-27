Update 6/27/2023 @8:45 a.m.- Officials in St. Mary’s County report that the firefighter injured in this morning’s fire has passed away from the injuries suffered. At this time, there are no further details.

Our condolences go out to the firefighter’s family, the St. Mary’s County Fire Deparrtment Community, and our community for this loss.

Leonardtown, June 27, 2023 – In the early hours of this morning, a raging fire broke out at a residence in the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown. The incident prompted a second alarm response from the local fire department as flames engulfed the structure. Unfortunately, a distress call was issued during the firefighting operations as a firefighter encountered a life-threatening situation.

At precisely 5:06:15 a.m., emergency services received a distress call indicating a structure fire at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown. The blaze quickly escalated, necessitating a second alarm response. The following units were dispatched to the scene: CO1, TWR9, E4, CAT3, CAE3, SQ2, CHT2, CHE2, CAT7, CAE7, CATWR2, CO6R, and ST39. Firefighters swiftly initiated their operations, focusing on containing the inferno.

At 4:36:49 a.m., a landing zone was established at 24015 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown near Leonardtown Middle School. The purpose of the landing zone was to facilitate the arrival of medical support. Trooper 7 was expected to land within 11 minutes, followed by Trooper 2 in approximately 25 minutes. The landing zone was crucial to ensure prompt medical attention for any potential injuries or casualties resulting from the incident.

However, at 6:44:49 a.m., an additional call was made for assistance at 46900 South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park. The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department sent Engine 2 from their station to provide support. The transfer aimed to reinforce the ongoing firefighting efforts in Leonardtown and ensure adequate resources were available to combat the blaze.

The incident at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive unfolded as a harrowing ordeal for the responding firefighters. As the fire intensified, one firefighter encountered a life-threatening situation, prompting a mayday call. The identity of the distressed firefighter has not been disclosed. Authorities are working diligently to resolve the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the firefighter involved.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, and no official statement has been released regarding its origin. Fire investigators will meticulously examine the scene once the flames are extinguished, and the area is deemed safe. The investigation aims to determine the cause, evaluate the extent of damage, and gather essential information to prevent similar incidents in the future.

As the situation unfolds, authorities urge residents to stay away from the affected area and remain vigilant. Traffic diversions and road closures may be implemented to facilitate ongoing firefighting and investigative operations.

This is a developing story. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Note: The information provided is based on real-time reports and may be subject to change as the situation evolves. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please refer to credible local news sources.

