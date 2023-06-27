Hughesville, MD – In a heartwarming initiative, Pets In Need In So. Maryland offers animal lovers a unique opportunity to bring home a furry friend. Through their generous sponsors, the organization covers the adoption fees for their “Dogs of the Week.” These four adorable canines are eagerly waiting for their forever homes, and now potential adopters can bring them home without worrying about the financial aspect.

All dogs available for adoption through this program will be altered, fully vetted, and microchipped, with these costs included in the paid adoption fee. By participating in this initiative, Pets In Need aims to promote responsible pet ownership while ensuring the well-being of these lovable creatures. Blue Cinnabar Huckelberry Kobe

With the help of the provided information, let’s take a closer look at the featured “Dogs of the Week” who are currently at risk and hoping for a second chance at a happy life.

Blue, a striking blue and brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is just 8 months old and weighs approximately 44.1 lbs. Sadly, her previous owners surrendered her due to a lack of time. Blue used to live with a male Yorkie and is reported to be housebroken and know the command “sit.” This energetic young girl is eager to embark on new adventures with a loving family. Meet Cinnabar, a charming tan and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, who is around 4 months old and weighs about 29.8 lbs. Cinnabar hasn’t been neutered yet and eagerly awaits a family who will give him the love and care he deserves. Huckleberry, a captivating blue and tan female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately 1 year and 1 month old, weighing about 51 lbs. Despite her striking appearance, Huckleberry hasn’t been spayed yet. She hopes to find a forever home where she can shower her family with affection and loyalty. Kobe, a handsome black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix, is approximately 2 years old and weighs around 81.3 lbs. Kobe, like his fellow canines, hasn’t been neutered. With his friendly demeanor and playful spirit, Kobe is ready to bring joy and companionship to a caring family.

To learn more about these adorable “Dogs of the Week” and potentially bring one into your home, interested individuals can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center. The center is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville, MD. For additional information, please get in touch with them at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.

Remember, these delightful dogs are currently at risk and need loving homes. By participating in the “Dogs of the Week” adoption program, you open your heart and home to deserving animals and contribute to their well-being by ensuring they receive the necessary veterinary care. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference in the lives of these remarkable companions!

Like this: Like Loading...