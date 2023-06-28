Thursday

Widespread haze. Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South wind around 7 mph.

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply