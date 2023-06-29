Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health has announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Trevor Project, a leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. The initiative, called Caring Out Loud, aims to provide comprehensive training, resources, and support to LGBTQ+ individuals across Maryland.

Dr. Laura Herrera Scott, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health, emphasized the importance of addressing disparities and saving lives in the LGBTQ+ community. “As behavioral health professionals, we must continue to protect hope and provide necessary care to LGBTQ+ Marylanders,” she said.

The decision to collaborate with The Trevor Project comes after the organization’s recent U.S. National Survey revealed alarming statistics. The survey found that 41% of LGBTQ+ youth in the United States seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year. Shockingly, this figure rises to 50% among transgender and nonbinary young people.

The Caring Out Loud campaign will encompass various initiatives to raise awareness and equip professionals with the tools to support LGBTQ+ individuals. This includes specialized training for the department’s Behavioral Health Administration staff, members of the Governor’s Commission for Suicide Prevention, and healthcare professionals in all 24 jurisdictions of Maryland.

Keygan Miller, Interim Director of Public Training for The Trevor Project, highlighted the importance of culturally competent healthcare for LGBTQ+ youth. “LGBTQ+ young people deserve to have access to healthcare providers who understand them and their unique experiences,” Miller said. “We are proud to partner with the Maryland Department of Health to ensure that providers and healthcare professionals serving LGBTQ+ Marylanders are equipped to support their needs and, ultimately, save lives.”

The partnership will introduce Ally Training, which provides professionals working with youth with a foundational understanding of LGBTQ+ identities and their challenges. This training covers common terminology, the “coming out” process, and the various challenges experienced at home, in school, and within the community. Additionally, CARE (Connect, Accept, Respond, Empower) Training will focus on mental health, suicide prevention, and the environmental stressors that contribute to the heightened risk of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

In addition to training, The Trevor Project will actively consult with the department on suicide prevention and outreach efforts. Furthermore, the organization will contribute to developing the Maryland State Suicide Prevention Toolkit, which aims to provide resources for K-12 schools nationwide. The toolkit will guide school administrators, teachers, parents, and students, with prevention, intervention, and postvention strategies. The Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention aims to finalize the toolkit by late summer.

This collaborative effort between the Maryland Department of Health and The Trevor Project marks a significant step forward in addressing the mental health needs of LGBTQ+ individuals in Maryland. By investing in comprehensive training, resources, and support, the partnership aims to save lives and create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all Marylanders. The Caring Out Loud campaign is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals throughout the state.

