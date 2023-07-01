Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 100. Southwest wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

