HUNTINGTOWN, MD – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) took a moment during their recent meeting to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of Domenion Jacobs from Huntingtown High School. Domenion’s exceptional performance during the 2022-2023 track and field athletic season has earned him well-deserved recognition.

Domenion Jacobs secured the title of Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) 3A South Region Track & Field Champion in the highly competitive 110-meter high hurdles event. Not only did he demonstrate his prowess in this particular discipline, but he also left an indelible mark on Huntingtown High School’s track and field history.

As a member of the school’s track and field team, Domenion shattered two existing school records. The first was in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles, where he showcased his speed, agility, and technical proficiency. Additionally, Domenion’s contribution as a member of the 400-meter relay team also led to the establishment of a new school record. These impressive feats have undoubtedly secured his place as one of the most accomplished athletes in the school’s history.

The BOCC acknowledged Domenion’s unwavering dedication and countless hours of practice that contributed to his remarkable success. The recognition extends beyond Domenion himself, as his coaches and family members were also commended for their pivotal role in fostering his achievements, accomplishments, and service to the sport.

During the BOCC meeting, Domenion Jacobs graciously accepted the proclamation alongside his family members, athletic coaches, and school personnel. The room was filled with a sense of pride and excitement as they celebrated his triumphs and wished him continued success in his athletic endeavors.

The track and field achievements of Domenion Jacobs serve as a shining example of the remarkable talent and dedication present within Huntingtown High School’s athletic programs. His success reflects his personal commitment and showcases the school’s commitment to nurturing and developing young athletes.

As the 2022-2023 track and field season approaches, Domenion Jacobs can look back with a sense of accomplishment and pride. The recognition from the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is a testament to his exceptional abilities and impact on the local sports community.

The BOCC’s acknowledgment of Domenion’s achievements inspires other young athletes, encouraging them to strive for greatness and reach their full potential. It is a reminder that hard work, perseverance, and a supportive community can lead to extraordinary accomplishments.

On behalf of the Calvert County community, we congratulate Domenion Jacobs on his outstanding performance and wish him all the best in his future athletic pursuits. With his dedication and determination, there is no doubt that he will continue to make his mark in the world of track and field.

Like this: Like Loading...