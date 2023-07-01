Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms, is also possible after 8 am. Widespread haze after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 pm and 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

