Cooper, a charming 4-year-old tri-color beagle weighing in at 21 pounds, eagerly searches for his forever home. Originally hailing from North Carolina, this little southern gentleman has found himself at Beagle Rescue, hoping to capture the hearts of a loving family.

Described as a lovable socialite, Cooper is known for winning over everyone he meets. He possesses a friendly disposition and gets along famously with other dogs. Cooper’s affinity for companionship extends beyond his own kind, as he also adores the company of humans.

One of Cooper’s greatest joys in life is embarking on car rides. The way he sits so gracefully, soaking in the scenery along the way, is a testament to his good manners and pleasant demeanor. Additionally, Cooper demonstrates excellent leash manners and eagerly embraces the opportunity to take leisurely walks.

However, Cooper’s most beloved pastime is engaging in sniffing adventures, exploring his surroundings, and playing with his foster brothers. Given his fondness for canine camaraderie, Cooper yearns for a forever home that can offer him a four-legged companion. A spacious fenced yard would also be a dream come true for this energetic little beagle.

If you want to get to know Cooper better, you can find additional information about him by visiting the Beagle Rescue website. This comprehensive resource provides an in-depth profile of Cooper, allowing potential adopters to gain insight into his personality, history, and specific requirements.

For those who feel connected with Cooper or are considering adopting another beagle, Beagle Rescue encourages you to contact them via email at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. Their dedicated team will gladly assist and guide you through the adoption process.

Moreover, Beagle Rescue’s website showcases an array of other adorable beagles eagerly awaiting foster homes or forever families. By perusing the site, you can explore profiles and heartwarming stories of these endearing dogs, potentially finding your perfect match.

Beagle Rescue Southern Maryland (BRSM) is a non-profit organization committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming needy beagles. They strive to create a safe and nurturing environment for these wonderful canines while actively promoting responsible pet ownership.

Cooper and his fellow beagles are ready to bring joy, companionship, and unconditional love into your life if you’ve been considering adding a furry companion to your family. Reach out to Beagle Rescue today and open your heart and home to a deserving beagle in need.

Like this: Like Loading...