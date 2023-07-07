Bowie, Maryland – The Chesapeake Life Center is pleased to announce the 18th annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture, titled “Contemporary Integrative Treatment of Anxiety Disorders.” The event, featuring renowned clinical psychologist Dr. Sally Winston, will occur on Friday, September 22, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Bowie State University.

Dr. Sally Winston will delve into the nuances of anxiety disorders, providing participants with valuable insights on tailoring treatment to individual needs. One of the focal points of her lecture will be a new perspective on generalized anxiety disorder, considering it as a close relative of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). By attending this lecture, professionals will gain the ability to offer clients psychoeducational information, fostering hope, insight, and motivation and reducing anxious bewilderment.

The Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture was established in 2005 due to a generous gift from the Saint Agnes Cancer Center to the Schindler family. The lecture honors the memory of Emily Schindler, a bright and promising 18-year-old freshman at Frostburg State University. Tragically, Emily lost her life in a car accident in 2004. She was a dedicated member of the SPY swim team in Severna Park, Maryland.

Registration for the event will commence at 8:30 a.m., and attendees will be provided with a light breakfast. The Maryland Board has approved the lecture for three Category 1 continuing education credits for social workers. To secure a spot, participants must pre-register at https://education.hospicechesapeake.org/item/2023-schindler. The cost of attendance is $40. For further details, individuals can call 888-501-7077 or email griefinfo@hospicechesapeake.org.

Dr. Sally Winston, the featured speaker, is a highly regarded expert in the field of anxiety disorders and OCD. With over four decades of experience, she is a clinical psychologist and a master clinician. Dr. Winston is the founder and Executive Director of the Anxiety and Stress Disorders Institute of Maryland, a distinguished center situated on the grounds of Sheppard Pratt Hospital in Towson.

In recognition of her significant contributions to the field, Dr. Winston was awarded the prestigious Jerilyn Ross award by the Anxiety and Depression Association of America in 2011. Additionally, she served as the chair of the ADAA Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Winston has co-authored four books with Dr. Martin Seif, which have been translated into numerous languages across the globe. They also contribute to a blog on PsychologyToday.com called “Living with a Sticky Mind.” Residing in Timonium, Maryland, Dr. Winston actively maintains a psychotherapy practice.

The 18th annual Emily Schindler Memorial Lecture promises to be an enlightening event for professionals in the mental health field. With Dr. Sally Winston’s expertise and insightful presentations, attendees will gain valuable knowledge and strategies to enhance their treatment approaches for anxiety disorders. The Chesapeake Life Center invites all interested individuals to join them on September 22nd at Bowie State University. This event not only honors the memory of Emily Schindler but also provides a platform for the community to come together and support the ongoing pursuit of mental health education and awareness.

Like this: Like Loading...