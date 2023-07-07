Saturday

A chance of showers before 11 am, then showers likely, and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 71. South wind around 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

