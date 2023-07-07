Who’s your daddy? In this case, Adam Sandler pretends to be. A true story of “Who raised who?” with plenty of comedy built into it, does this still hold up as one of Sandler’s best? Find out in our review! Is this the movie that changed how people see what Adam Sandler could do, or is this just another

Check us out on our website here at: www.thedecisionreel.com

Our Socials:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedecisionreel

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thedecisionreel

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thedecisionreel

Like this: Like Loading...