BALTIMORE, MD (July 11, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education is delighted to introduce five new members who will join their ranks. These individuals bring diverse experiences and expertise to the board, ensuring a well-rounded perspective on the state’s education system. The new members include Dr. Monica Goldson, Samir Paul, Nicholas Greer, Dr. Irma Johnson, and Abisola Ayoola.

Dr. Monica Goldson is a highly regarded lifelong educator and administrator who recently concluded her term as CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools. With a wealth of experience in the field, she will bring valuable insights to the State Board. Samir Paul, an attorney with a background in government, the private sector technology industry, and award-winning computer science teaching will provide a unique blend of legal and educational expertise.

Nicholas Greer, joining as the parent member of the board, has a long history as an educator in Baltimore City Public Schools and has also worked as a non-profit executive and education consultant. Dr. Irma Johnson, with extensive experience as an educator and administrator in Baltimore City Public Schools, currently serves as an Assistant Professor for Educational Leadership at Coppin State University. Lastly, Abisola Ayoola, the student member of the board, completed her term as the student member of the Howard County Board of Education.

“The State Board is thrilled to welcome these new members who bring various experiences and skills that will be invaluable in implementing the Blueprint and our Strategic Plan,” expressed Board President Clarence Crawford. He emphasized the importance of these additions in the Board’s commitment to transforming Maryland’s educational landscape and improving student outcomes. Crawford eagerly anticipates collaborating with the new members to propel schools in the right direction.

Governor Wes Moore appointed all five incoming State Board members. Although their official seating will occur at the next meeting on July 25th, they will commence their service immediately following their swearing-in.

State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury emphasized the significance of diverse leadership in effecting lasting, transformative change for Maryland’s education system. Choudhury believes this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to provide all students, especially historically underserved individuals, with an excellent and equitable education. He welcomes the new board members and their unwavering dedication to this mission.

In expressing gratitude to the departing members, Board President Clarence Crawford acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Jean Halle, Chip Dashiell, Gail Bates, Lori Morrow, and Merin Thomas. These individuals have guided the state’s school system through unprecedented and challenging times. The Board commends them for their distinguished service and commitment to Maryland’s students.

Adding these five new members to the Maryland State Board of Education will undoubtedly invigorate the ongoing efforts to enhance the state’s educational landscape. Their diverse backgrounds and expertise will contribute to the Board’s mission of providing every student in Maryland with a world-class education.

Like this: Like Loading...