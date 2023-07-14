Annapolis, MD – In a move to promote heritage tourism and drive economic development in Maryland, Governor Wes Moore has announced the allocation of 100 matching grants totaling $5 million. The grants were awarded to Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and other heritage tourism organizations by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. These funds will support various heritage tourism projects and activities expected to attract visitors and create tourism-related jobs throughout the state.

Governor Moore emphasized the positive impact of heritage tourism on local economies and the significance of connecting people to their past. He stated, “Heritage tourism boosts local economies, connects people to their past, and elevates them in the present. My administration is proud to support a diverse offering of place-based experiences and new partnerships as we work to enrich the lives of Maryland residents and visitors.”

The Maryland Heritage Areas Program, which plays a crucial role in preserving the state’s cultural and natural resources, contributes an impressive $2.4 billion to the annual economic impact of Maryland. Moreover, the grants provided by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority generate approximately $319.8 million in state and local taxes and support 33,815 full- and part-time jobs annually.

Many organizations will benefit from these grant awards, including museums, parks, historic sites, educational institutions, and other entities involved in stewarding and celebrating Maryland’s unique cultural and natural resources within the state’s 13 certified heritage areas. The program, locally administered and overseen by the authority, fosters collaboration and public-private partnerships to preserve and enhance historic sites, towns, natural landscapes, diverse stories, and enduring traditions.

Reflecting on the impact of the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority since its establishment in 1996, Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora, AICP, stated, “These grants encourage investment in Maryland’s economy and help bring an appreciation of Maryland’s long history and rich culture to people both inside and outside of our beautiful state.” Over the years, the authority has awarded over $68 million in grants and leveraged more than $1.65 billion in non-state funding for heritage tourism projects and activities within the state’s 13 certified heritage areas.

Maryland’s heritage areas encompass various regions, ranging from the coastal areas of the Atlantic and the Chesapeake Bay to the picturesque scenery of the state’s mountains. These areas play a vital role in attracting local and out-of-state tourists, contributing significantly to the state’s economy. Each of Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City contains part of a state-certified heritage area within its boundaries.

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, an independent unit of government chaired by Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora, oversees the grant allocation process. The authority operates under the administration of the Maryland Historical Trust. A full economic impact study can be accessed at mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas_impact.shtml to understand the economic impact generated by these grants.

For further information on the Maryland Heritage Areas Program and the state’s certified heritage areas, interested individuals are encouraged to visit mht.maryland.gov/heritageareas.shtml.

Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant Awards for FY24 Summary:

Total Requested Funds: $9,869,342

Funds Awarded: $5,000,000

Total Match Leveraged: $21,452,951

