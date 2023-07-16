Monday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

David M. Higgins II is an award-winning journalist passionate about uncovering the truth and telling compelling stories. Born in Baltimore and raised in Southern Maryland, he has lived in several East...

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply