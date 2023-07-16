BALTIMORE, MD (July 12, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Labor has announced the appointment of Erin Roth as the new Assistant Secretary of the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning (DWDAL). The decision was made to recognize Roth’s significant contributions and expertise in the field.

Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu expressed her delight at the appointment, stating, “I am delighted that Erin Roth will be taking the helm at the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning. Her leadership will be critical to connecting Marylanders to training and good jobs and meeting the talent needs of our state’s businesses so communities can continue to grow and thrive.”

Erin Roth, a Baltimore City resident, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Previously serving as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for DWDAL, Roth has dedicated 14 years of service to the Maryland Department of Labor. Throughout her tenure, she has spearheaded significant initiatives within the state’s workforce system, including the strategic implementation of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which has effectively supported business growth and aided job seekers facing barriers to employment. Roth also possesses valuable experience, having served in the Division of Unemployment Insurance for five years during the challenging period of the Great Recession.

In her new capacity as Assistant Secretary of DWDAL, Roth will assume responsibility for overseeing a substantial budget of approximately $160 million, consisting of federal and state funds. Additionally, she will supervise a team of 460 dedicated employees. Roth’s dedication to public service extends beyond her Maryland Department of Labor role. She serves on the Board of Directors for two esteemed organizations: the Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Incorporated and Leadership Maryland.

Roth’s academic background further strengthens her qualifications for the role. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Global Studies from Loyola University Maryland and a master’s degree in Public Policy from Johns Hopkins University.

The appointment of Erin Roth as Assistant Secretary of the Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning marks a significant milestone for the Maryland Department of Labor. With her extensive experience, leadership acumen, and commitment to connecting Marylanders with opportunities, Roth is poised to contribute to the growth and success of the state’s workforce system. Her appointment reflects the department’s ongoing dedication to ensuring a prosperous future for the residents of Maryland.

