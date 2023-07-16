Patuxent High School student, Taisiya Reid, received a commendation from the Calvert Board of Education for her exceptional performance as the 2A 2022-2023 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Long Jump Champion in Outdoor Track. The recognition is a testament to Reid’s dedication and talent in track and field. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS Congratulations to Taisiya Reid, Patuxent High School Girls Track and Field team member. She was recognized by the Calvert Board of Education for her achievement as the 2A 2022-2023 Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Long Jump Champion for Outdoor Track. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools – CCPS

During a recent board meeting, the Calvert Board of Education took the opportunity to honor Taisiya Reid for her outstanding achievement in the Long Jump event. As a Patuxent High School Girls Track and Field team member, Reid showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the 2022-2023 season, ultimately claiming the title of Maryland Long Jump Champion in the 2A division.

Reid’s remarkable performance at the MPSSAA championships impressed her peers and the board members. With a powerful leap, she surpassed her competitors, securing her position at the top of the leaderboard. The Calvert Board of Education recognized the significance of her accomplishment and took the opportunity to celebrate her success during the board meeting.

Taisiya Reid, a dedicated student-athlete, has demonstrated unwavering commitment and a strong work ethic both on and off the field. Her triumph in the Long Jump event results from countless hours of training and dedication to her craft. Reid’s remarkable achievement not only brings pride to her school but also inspires her teammates and fellow students.

Reid’s success in the Long Jump event highlights the caliber of athletes within the Patuxent High School Girls Track and Field team. The team’s coaches have consistently nurtured and encouraged their athletes, resulting in exceptional performances on the track. Recognizing Taisiya Reid’s achievement further solidifies the team’s reputation for sports excellence.

As the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletic Association Long Jump Champion, Taisiya Reid’s accomplishments bring attention to her school and the wider community. The Calvert Board of Education’s recognition of her achievement emphasizes the significance of athletics in the lives of students and the value placed on dedication, discipline, and hard work.

Taisiya Reid’s achievement is a source of pride and inspiration for her teammates, coaches, and the entire Patuxent High School community. As she continues to excel in her athletic pursuits, her success will undoubtedly motivate others to strive for greatness.

