Hughesville, MD – In a recent announcement by the Moore Administration on July 13, the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area has been awarded $466,500 out of a total of $5 million granted statewide. This funding reflects the heritage area’s significant growth and historical significance on both state and national levels. The grants will support seven organizations in their efforts to preserve and enhance the region’s heritage, providing unique tourism and educational experiences.

The grants awarded to each organization are as follows:

Historic Sotterley Inc. – $90,000.00 for the Historic Sotterley Manor House Restoration project. Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum – $83,000.00 for the Patterson Gardens and Grounds Restoration project. Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish – $47,500.00 for the Accessing the Diverse History of Southern Maryland project. St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation, Inc. – $47,500.00 for the project Uncovering the Enslaved at the Chiles Homesite, Charles County Maryland. The Friends of Point Lookout Inc. – $8,500.00 for The Interpretation of Civil War Point Lookout. Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland – $100,000.00 for the FY24 Management Grant. Working Out Wonders Foundation, Inc. – $90,000.00 for the Carroll Farmhouse and Cemetery Preservation Project.

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, recognized as both a state and national heritage area, serves as the primary heritage tourism entity for Southern Maryland. Its mission is to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. To learn more about the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, visit their website here.

Governor Moore expressed his satisfaction with the grants: “Heritage tourism boosts local economies, connects people to their past, and elevates them in the present. My administration is proud to support a diverse offering of place-based experiences and new partnerships as we work to enrich the lives of Maryland residents and visitors.”

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has been crucial in preserving Maryland’s historical and cultural sites. Since its establishment in 1996, the authority has awarded over $68 million in grants. It has leveraged more than $1.65 billion in non-state funding for heritage tourism projects and activities across Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas. Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora, AICP, highlighted the importance of these grants, stating, “These grants encourage investment in Maryland’s economy and help bring an appreciation of Maryland’s long history and rich culture to people both inside and outside of our beautiful state.”

The funding provided by the Moore Administration will undoubtedly contribute to preserving and promoting Southern Maryland’s rich heritage. These grants will enable the awarded organizations to undertake significant restoration projects and create engaging experiences that will continue to attract visitors, support the local economy, and educate future generations about the region’s diverse history.

