BALTIMORE, MD (July 19, 2023) – Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has filed an amicus brief on Monday, July 17, 2023, lending support to Anne Arundel County’s suicide prevention measures in the ongoing case of Maryland Shall Issue, Inc., et al. v. Anne Arundel County, Maryland, currently before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. The amicus curiae brief emphasizes the significance of targeted efforts to raise awareness about suicide risk factors and available resources at the point of sale of firearms and ammunition.

Firearms account for approximately 45% of suicide deaths in Maryland, making them the primary method of suicide both within the state and nationally. The impact of suicide on Maryland’s youth is particularly concerning, as it ranks as the second-leading cause of death among five to 14-year-olds and the third-leading cause among 15 to 24-year-olds. Furthermore, the brief highlights the significant influence of firearm suicides on veterans, as firearms are used in 68% of suicides within this vulnerable group.

Attorney General Brown expressed, “For every life lost to suicide, a family and a community are forever changed, shattered by heartbreak and plagued by the haunting question of what could have been done to prevent such a tragedy. The devastating toll of suicide, fueled by impulsive decisions born in moments of profound despair, is compounded by the convenience and accessibility of firearms. Education, awareness, and community support play critical roles in recognizing the warning signs and equipping individuals struggling with the support and interventions needed to prevent such tragedies.”

Suicide is a pressing public health issue that affects individuals of all ages, backgrounds, races, and genders. Maryland has implemented comprehensive suicide prevention programming at the state, local, and community levels, acknowledging the necessity of a multifaceted approach to address the complex factors contributing to this problem.

To combat firearm-related suicides, Maryland has taken proactive measures, such as implementing Extreme Risk Protective Orders, developing a comprehensive action plan for veteran suicide prevention, and enacting legislation to address safe firearm storage. The state’s collective efforts, combined with those of local jurisdictions like Anne Arundel County, seek to establish a network of prevention programs that can synergistically impact the reduction of suicide rates.

Maryland Attorney General Brown’s amicus brief supports Anne Arundel County’s commitment to addressing suicide prevention, particularly regarding firearm-related suicides. By advocating for targeted efforts and increased awareness at the point of sale, the brief aligns with the comprehensive suicide prevention strategies implemented throughout the state. It underscores the urgent need for education, awareness, and community support to identify warning signs and provide timely interventions to individuals in crisis.

The case of Maryland Shall Issue, Inc., et al. v. Anne Arundel County, Maryland, is currently under review by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the amicus curiae brief filed by Attorney General Brown serves as an additional perspective highlighting the importance of suicide prevention measures in Maryland.

For more information on Maryland’s suicide prevention efforts, visit the Maryland Attorney General’s official website at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov.

