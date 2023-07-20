Mechanicsville, MD – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is calling on all residents of Maryland to join in supporting and celebrating the state’s vibrant agricultural community at the upcoming Buy Local Challenge Celebration. This event, which aims to showcase and promote locally grown, harvested, produced, hand-crafted, and homemade goods, will serve as the grand finale of the statewide Buy Local Week.

The Buy Local Challenge Celebration will occur on Monday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s County. Families and friends are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event, which promises an enjoyable summer evening while supporting Maryland’s farmers and producers.

Designed in a farmers market style, the Buy Local Celebration will feature 37 vendors offering various products representing the diverse bounty of Maryland’s agriculture. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet and shop directly from the makers and producers of farm-raised meats and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, flowers, local oysters, baked goods, jams and pickles, honey, farm-made soaps and scents, as well as discover unique local arts and crafts. Additionally, attendees can sip and savor artisanal beverages from Maryland’s wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

Admission to the event is priced at $5 per person, with children 6 years and under admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased online until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 31, or at the door via PayPal. In addition to entry, each admission includes a complimentary insulated shopping tote with ice to keep purchases fresh. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy two delicious tastings featuring local oysters from Shore Thing Shellfish and delectable Blue Catfish bites prepared by the Chesapeake Chef Service in partnership with Maryland’s Best Seafood. Furthermore, a free raffle will be held, with vendors generously donating prizes for lucky winners. Families can also delight in carriage rides provided by the majestic Suttler Post Farm Clydesdales and pony rides on ‘Mary’s Go Round’ for the kids.

For those looking to take a break from cooking, the event will host four local area food trucks: AZTK, Calvert Crabs, Sweet Blue Smoke, and Mrs. Moo’s Corner ice cream. These food trucks will offer a variety of mouthwatering menus, some of which will feature locally sourced ingredients to cater to all tastes. Attendees can relax in the shade of the hospitality tent, taking in the beautiful surroundings while entertained by the talented trio ‘Chaptico Songworks.’ The group of Dave Norris, Jeff Farias, and Tammy Patrick will regale the audience with musical tales and legends that pay homage to Southern Maryland’s rich heritage.

To purchase tickets for the Buy Local Challenge Celebration and access the full lineup of vendors, entertainment, and activities, visit BuyLocalChallenge.com. The website also offers many resources and information about other opportunities for Marylanders to shop and celebrate the state’s farms and food during Buy Local Week.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to support local agriculture, connect with producers, and indulge in the best of Maryland’s offerings. Get your tickets for the Buy Local Challenge Celebration today!

GET ‘CELEBRATION’ TICKETS HERE

