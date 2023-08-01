A Calvert County man is thanking his lucky stars, his lucky four-leaf clover, for a remarkable $50,000 win on a Money Bag Multiplier instant ticket. The fortunate player, who prefers to remain anonymous, claims to have found the rare clover while tending to his garden in June. Since then, he has kept it safely tucked away in his wallet as a token of good fortune.

Little did he know that this small leafy charm would lead to a series of Lottery wins that would change his life. Before the $50,000 windfall, the elated player had already enjoyed a streak of success, scooping up multiple $50 prizes and a substantial $200 win on various scratch-off games. However, despite his recent good fortune, discovering the $50,000 second-tier prize on the Money Bag Multiplier scratch-off left him completely stunned.

“You never expect anything like that,” he admitted, still trying to process the magnitude of his luck.

As a warehouse employee, the man was in his car when he made the life-changing discovery. The winning numbers on the ticket included the number 23, and underneath it lay the astonishing $50,000 prize. Overwhelmed and unsure of what to do next, he immediately turned to his wife, showing her the instant ticket and seeking confirmation.

“I said to her, ‘Do you see what I see?'” he recounted, recalling the moment he revealed his incredible win to his spouse.

An avid golfer, the Southern Maryland man has big plans for the money. While a portion will pay off bills, he hopes to continue his winning streak, setting his sights on tonight’s massive $910 million Mega Millions drawing.

The Money Bag Multiplier scratch-off has been particularly generous to players in the second-tier prize category. This latest $50,000 win marks the fourth prize since the game’s release on April 24. However, there is still a chance for more players to strike it lucky, as there are four top prizes of $100,000 and five more $50,000 prizes waiting to be claimed, along with numerous smaller prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

With the Calvert County man’s incredible win, the allure of the lottery grows stronger for hopeful players across the region. The story of the four-leaf clover leading to a life-changing jackpot serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of luck, and it further ignites the dreams of those seeking their brush with fortune. As the excitement builds for the Mega Millions drawing, ticket sales are expected to soar as individuals chase their dreams of becoming the next lucky winner.

In the end, this Calvert County man’s story is a reminder that sometimes, it just takes a bit of luck and a four-leaf clover to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.

