Lexington Park, MD (7/31/2023) – The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) continues to bolster STEM education through the TPP Pathways Scholarship, which has recently announced its three recipients for the year 2023. The scholarship, established in 2018, supports students planning to pursue the Mechanical or Electrical engineering associate degree program at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) and then continue their education at the University of Maryland (UMD) program at USMSM to earn a bachelor’s degree in mechanical or electrical engineering at the UMD, A. James Clark School of Engineering. The program covers tuition, fees, and books for up to two years as students work towards their engineering degrees. Steven McPhee Skye Blado

Fostering a robust workforce pipeline, the scholarship also presents students pursuing engineering degrees with the opportunity to apply for internships with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, potentially leading to employment upon graduation.

Bonnie Green, TPP Executive Director, emphasized the partnership’s focus on building the region’s workforce pipeline through investing in students at the College of Southern Maryland. “The Patuxent Partnership is not only supporting STEM education but also creating access, pathways, and connections for these students to work with the Navy and other employers once they have completed their degree program,” said Green. She highlighted community colleges as critical vehicles for workforce development in the community.

Tom Phelan, a TPP Board of Directors member, and chair of the Academic Outreach Committee, praised the scholarship as a pivotal step in students’ academic journeys toward essential engineering degrees needed for the Navy and Department of Defense.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson acknowledged the immense value of the opportunities provided to CSM students through the Patuxent Partnership’s scholarship, internship program, and career placement. “We are honored to work alongside the Partnership to provide opportunities for students and help support the workforce pipeline for the Naval Air Station Patuxent River and Naval Air Systems Command,” said Dr. Wilson.

The three deserving 2023 Pathways Scholarship recipients, Skye Blado, David Reynolds, and Steven McPhee, are all Southern Maryland High School graduates. David Reynolds, a graduate of Chopticon High School, expressed his gratitude for the scholarship’s support in furthering his future career. “This scholarship will help me further my future career by providing tuition and book fee coverage so that I can focus on academics,” he said. He also noted the advantage of working at Webster Field as an intern throughout college, thanks to the proximity of CSM to his home.

Reynolds encourages future students to apply for the scholarship, highlighting the interview experience provided by the Patuxent Partnership, even for those who may not be accepted. “Definitely give applying for this scholarship a shot. You get to sit down and interview with members of the Patuxent Partnership, so even if you don’t get accepted, you are getting interview experience you may not have had before,” he advised.

The Patuxent Partnership, a non-profit organization, collaborates with government, industry, and academia to advance science and technology and foster the STEM pipeline in Southern Maryland. The organization’s initiatives support economic development and enhance the region’s quality of life. Through programs, forums, and networking, The Patuxent Partnership facilitates the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies while promoting workforce development.

For those interested in scholarships at CSM, further information is available at https://www.csmd.edu/costs-aid/credit-costs-aid/scholarships-financial-aid/scholarships/. Additionally, those interested in the CSM and UMD Southern Maryland Electrical and Mechanical Engineering partnership can visit https://www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/credit/school-of-professional-technical-studies/engineering-partnership.htm.

With the TPP Pathways Scholarship empowering the dreams of aspiring engineers and nurturing the future workforce, Southern Maryland continues to be at the forefront of fostering STEM education and technological advancement.

Like this: Like Loading...