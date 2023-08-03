Chesapeake Beach, MD – The Calvert County Health Department has issued a recreational swim advisory at Bayfront Park’s North Beach due to water testing results showing elevated levels of bacteria that exceed the standards for safe swimming. Officials from the Health Department have stated that these levels can increase during periods of excessive rain and stormwater runoff. The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure to protect public health and safety.

The announcement was made after the Health Department notified the Town of Chesapeake Beach about the water quality issue. Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution and avoid swimming in the affected areas until the advisory is lifted. Signs notifying beachgoers of the advisory will be placed at the entrances of Bayfront Park to ensure that everyone is aware of the situation.

The elevated bacteria levels pose a potential risk to swimmers, as they can cause various health issues, including gastrointestinal problems, respiratory infections, and skin rashes. The advisory is in place to prevent any potential health hazards and safeguard beachgoers’ well-being.

According to the Calvert County Health Department, the water at Bayfront Park will be retested on August 7, 2023, to monitor the bacterial levels and assess whether the advisory can be lifted. The Town of Chesapeake Beach will provide updates on recreational swimming status as soon as the Health Department shares the latest information.

Local authorities recommend that anyone with questions or concerns about the swim advisory contact the Calvert County Health Department at 410.535.3922. Officials are available to address any inquiries related to the advisory and to provide additional guidance to the public.

The Health Department’s Beach Advisory map, which highlights the areas affected by the advisory, is accessible online. The map is useful for residents and visitors to stay informed about water quality conditions at North Beach and other locations within Calvert County.

While the advisory is in effect, beachgoers need to adhere to the guidance provided by the authorities and avoid swimming in the affected area. Following these precautions can help prevent potential health issues and ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors to Bayfront Park.

In the interest of public safety, the Calvert County Health Department and local authorities will continue to monitor the water quality at North Beach closely. They will work diligently to address the situation and take necessary actions to maintain a healthy and safe environment.

As summer continues, residents and tourists alike need to be aware of any advisories issued by the Health Department. Following these guidelines will help promote a safe and enjoyable beach experience while safeguarding the health and well-being of all swimmers at North Beach and other recreational areas in the Chesapeake Bay.

