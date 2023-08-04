St. Mary’s Ryken – The St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors is set to witness a significant transition as Enid Sanchez-Bubb P ’21, ’23 assumes the role of the new chairwoman, taking the reins from James “Jimmy” Burke ’86 P ’19, ’21. The changing of the guard marks a momentous occasion for the prestigious institution, which has been diligently preparing for this leadership shift.

Enid Sanchez-Bubb, the founder and president of C3 Innovations Inc., brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise. With 25 years of results-oriented naval aviation background, she has served in various capacities, including program/project management, software development, and supervisory and technical roles. Ms. Sanchez-Bubb’s remarkable leadership skills and her commitment to excellence have been instrumental in shaping the vision for the school’s future during her three-year tenure on the Board of Directors, where she also served on the Finance Committee.

In her statement, Ms. Sanchez-Bubb expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve as the incoming chairwoman, emphasizing her dedication to maintaining the school’s academic excellence and fostering a Catholic atmosphere conducive to students’ spiritual development. Her aspirations extend beyond mere administrative responsibilities, as she aims to positively influence the students’ lives positively, ensuring a brighter future for the community and the nation.

“I would like to thank Dr. Wood for the opportunity to further serve on the board as chairwoman for the next school year,” Ms. Sanchez-Bubb said. “I would also like to thank Jimmy Burke for serving as chairman for the past six years; his knowledge and professionalism helped make our school the best high school in the Southern Maryland region. His shoes will be hard to fill.”

Enid Sanchez-Bubb’s academic background includes a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez and a master’s degree in business administration from the Florida Institute of Technology. Moreover, she has participated in prestigious programs such as the Senior Executive Development Program and the Leadership Southern Maryland program.

The outgoing chairman, Jimmy Burke, has been a stalwart figure at St. Mary’s Ryken. He initially served on the Board of Directors from 2006-10 and returned in July 2017 to take over as chairman. Mr. Burke displayed commendable leadership during his tenure, crucial in navigating the school through various challenges, including a leadership transition, capital improvements, and the recent pandemic. His remarkable knowledge and professionalism have been pivotal in making St. Mary’s Ryken one of the best high schools in the Southern Maryland region.

President Rick Wood acknowledged Jimmy Burke’s contributions and gratitude for Mr. Burke’s dedicated leadership and steadfast focus. Throughout the years, Mr. Burke’s guidance has been invaluable, particularly during the completion of the capital campaign that led to establishing the Donnie Williams Center on campus.

As chairman, Mr. Burke expressed fondness for his accomplishments with the Board of Directors and the school’s faculty and staff. He praised the school’s commitment to its core values and commended the students’ positive impact on the community.

“As my time as a board member and, over the last several years, as chairman of the board of St. Mary’s Ryken comes to a close, I look back fondly at what we all have accomplished together. We have successfully navigated a leadership transition, capital improvements, and, more recently, a pandemic. Through it all, the school has emerged more robust and more committed to its core values. I want to thank Rick Wood, my fellow board members, and our school’s incredible faculty and staff for their commitment to our students and their families. Catholic education has always been very important to my family. Our impact on our students’ lives academically, physically, and spiritually is second to none. The impact that these young men and women have on our communities can change the world. Good luck, and thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful community as a student, parent, and board member!”

As a testament to Mr. Burke’s remarkable achievements, he was inducted into the St. Mary’s Ryken Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Apart from his contributions to the school, he is also actively involved in various community organizations, serving on the board of directors for the ARC of Southern Maryland and as a trustee of the Historic Sotterley Plantation.

The changing of the guard at St. Mary’s Ryken Board of Directors signals a new era of leadership, with Enid Sanchez-Bubb poised to lead the institution to greater heights. With her extensive experience and passion for education, the future appears promising for St. Mary’s Ryken under her stewardship. As she takes on the mantle of chairwoman, the school community eagerly anticipates the positive changes her leadership will bring.

