Lexington Park, MD – On August 3rd, 2023, tragedy struck on Three Notch Road and East Rennell Avenue as a motorcycle collision claimed a young rider’s life. The incident, which occurred at approximately 4:56 pm, prompted the Collision Reconstruction Unit to take charge of the investigation.

The collision victim was identified as 28-year-old Jake Alexander Garrett, a resident of Lexington Park. Upon officers’ arrival at the scene, Garrett was tragically pronounced deceased. The other vehicle’s operator, 38-year-old Christine Elizabeth Bowling from Hollywood, attempted a U-turn when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest that Bowling failed to yield the right of way to the motorcycle, leading to the collision.

According to reports, Garrett was riding a 2023 Kawasaki ZX636 when the accident happened. As a result of the collision with Bowling’s 2012 Ford Explorer, he was ejected from his motorcycle, resulting in fatal injuries. Emergency services responded swiftly but were unable to save Garrett’s life.

Christine Elizabeth Bowling was taken to an area hospital for treatment following the accident. The extent of her injuries has not been disclosed, but she is believed to be receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are looking into the role of speed in the incident, which appears to be a contributing factor.

The local authorities are now seeking help from potential witnesses who may have observed the collision or the events leading up to it. Cpl. Shawn Shelko is leading the investigation and can be reached at (301) 475-4200 Ext—8147 or via email at Shawn.Shelko@stmaryscountymd.gov. Any information provided by witnesses could prove crucial in understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic accident.

