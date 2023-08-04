Randy checks into the show, and a new special guest (Tara’s Sister Emily) drops by to help review the sequel(?) to Jumanji!!!!

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is a 2017 American fantasy adventure comedy directed by Jake Kasdan from a screenplay by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Scott Rosenberg, and Jeff Pinkner. The film is the third installment in the Jumanji film series and a sequel to Jumanji (1995). It stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale. The story focuses on a group of teenagers who come across Jumanji, now transformed into a video game, twenty-two years after the events of the 1995 film. They find themselves trapped in the game as a set of adult avatars, seeking to complete a quest alongside another player who has been trapped since 1996.

