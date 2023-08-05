Sheriff Troy Berry of Charles County, MD, announced the recent graduation of Captains Matthew Dixon and Tony Oliver from the National Jail Leadership Command Academy (NJLCA). The academy, held at the George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, aims to train students for succession preparation and develop leadership skills for senior positions within jails.

The NJLCA covers many topics essential for effective jail leadership, including self-awareness, managing data, agency internal culture, collaboration, workforce development, strategic planning, and managing change. Captain Oliver with Sheriff Berry Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dixon with Sheriff Berry Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Director Ross, Captain Oliver, Sheriff Berry, Captain Dixon, Deputy Director Duffield Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Berry emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for commanders to enhance their leadership skills and professional management for those working in the Corrections Division. He expressed pride in Captains Dixon and Oliver for their commitment to these responsibilities.

Captain Dixon, with over 26 years of experience as a Correctional Officer, has served in various capacities, including Custody & Security, Transport, Court Holding, Records, Office of Professional Responsibility, Central Processing, Shift Commander, and Commander of Custody and Security. He currently holds the position of Commander of Special Services. Captain Dixon praised the NJLCA for its unique focus on corrections and the opportunity to network with correctional leaders nationwide.

With 18 years of experience as a Correctional Officer, Captain Oliver has worked in Custody and Security, Classification, Work Release, and the Office of Professional Responsibility. He currently manages the Custody and Security Section of the Corrections Division. Captain Oliver expressed his eagerness to implement the techniques and skills he learned, acknowledging that the art of leadership in law enforcement is ever-changing.

Director Ryan Ross highlighted the detention center’s commitment to investing in their staff’s professional growth and development. He emphasized their mission to provide peace of mind to the community through exceptional performance and correctional service innovation.

The NJLCA graduation equips Captains Dixon and Oliver with valuable leadership insights and strategies specific to the corrections field. By empowering such leaders, the Charles County Detention Center aims to enhance its operations’ overall efficiency and effectiveness, ultimately benefiting staff and inmates. As these newly graduated captains take on higher leadership roles, their training is expected to impact the entire organization’s culture and performance positively.

The George J. Beto Criminal Justice Center at Sam Houston State University has been a reputable institution for developing law enforcement professionals, and the NJLCA continues to play a vital role in shaping the future of jail leadership. With its specialized curriculum and emphasis on networking opportunities, the academy provides a comprehensive and immersive experience for participants.

Overall, Captains Dixon and Oliver’s successful completion of the NJLCA marks a significant achievement for the Charles County Detention Center. As they enter new leadership roles, their knowledge and skills are poised to drive positive changes in jail operations, contributing to safer communities and more effective correctional facilities. The investment in professional development reflects the detention center’s dedication to maintaining high standards and promoting continuous improvement in pursuing excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...