On August 4, 2023, at 12:56 a.m., a fire broke out at 15725 Lukes Lane, Hughesville, Charles County, Maryland, destroying a cinder block shed owned by Shawn Myers. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported in the incident.

The estimated loss of the structure is $5,000.00, while the value of the contents inside the shed remains unknown.

Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

The fire, which triggered a single alarm, was responded to by six Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department firefighters. They managed to control the blaze within 10 minutes of arrival. The smoke alarm and fire alarm/sprinkler status are not applicable, suggesting that the shed might not have been equipped with such safety measures.

The cause of the fire and its area of origin are currently under investigation by authorities. As the homeowner discovered the incident, Shawn Myers, there were no witnesses to provide additional information about how the fire started.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, urges anyone with relevant information to come forward and contact them at 443-550-6833.

