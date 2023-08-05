Matthew Cosgrove, the Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MRPA) Program Office (PMA-290), has been honored with the 2022 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) PSM of the Year Award for Major Defense Acquisition Programs. This award recognizes his exceptional logistics and sustainment support for three critical aircraft types: the P-3C Orion, EP-3 Aries II, and P-8A Poseidon, including foreign military sales fleets for 16 international partners and various sensor packages. Matthew Cosgrove, center, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290) (center, with award), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award. Cosgrove stands with the program manager (right) and deputy program manager (left) for PMA-290.

Under Cosgrove’s leadership, the MRPA Program achieved remarkable accomplishments in 2021. The Fleet accomplished an outstanding 98% mission completion rate, an impressive 86% improvement in Full Mission Capable, and a remarkable 109% improvement in Mission Capable (MC) aircraft. These achievements surpassed the Commander Naval Air Forces Air Boss’ defined aircraft MC requirements for all three aircraft types.

Captain Eric Gardner, the PMA-290 program manager, praised Cosgrove, saying, “Matt’s leadership and steadfast commitment to the warfighter made him very deserving of this prestigious award.” He commended Cosgrove’s ability to foster a collaborative environment that supports and sustains the fleet. The PSM’s mentorship, leadership, and creativity have significantly impacted the program’s success.

Matthew Cosgrove, Product Support Manager (PSM) for the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft Program Office (PMA-290) (center, with award), was named the 2022 Secretary of Defense PSM of the Year (Major Defense Acquisition Programs/Acquisition Category I Program) Award.

Cosgrove’s role extended beyond managing the program’s Reliability Control Board. He spearheaded efforts to address readiness and cost degraders, providing leadership, direction, and training to the enterprise team involved in degrader action. Additionally, his innovative spirit led to the implementation of multiple data analytical tools, which improved enterprise readiness. Moreover, he was crucial in transitioning the Naval Sustainment System-Aviation to a government-led sustainment program baseline.

Cosgrove assumed the position of PMA-290 PSM in July 2020, and his dedication and innovation quickly gained recognition. In 2021, the P-8A Sustainment and Readiness Team received the prestigious Department of Navy Acquisition Excellence Awards’ “Sustainment Team of the Year.” Furthermore, the team received the Naval Air Systems Command Commander’s Award for Best Improvement in Full Mission Capability Readiness, highlighting their exceptional achievements under Cosgrove’s leadership.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Cosgrove actively engages in community service, spending countless hours coaching high school youth in sports and life skills. Additionally, he enjoys traveling and outdoor activities with his family while passionately supporting his favorite Philadelphia sports teams.

The 2022 PSM Award Winners, including Matthew Cosgrove, will receive well-deserved recognition at the 2023 Office of the Secretary of Defense Product Support Manager Workshop, scheduled for September 19-21, 2023. The event will follow the formal presentation of the award at their respective commands.

Like this: Like Loading...