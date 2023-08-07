At approximately 3:15 p.m., Engine 7 and Truck 7 of the Wildewood Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire at 23300 Jonquil Lane. The incident drew a swift response from Engine 73, Truck 7, and Chief 7, who arrived on the scene with nine volunteers shortly after the dispatch. Units from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department also joined the effort.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from the rear of a two-story duplex. Engine 73 wasted no time, connecting to Engine 32’s supply line and stretching an attack line to the basement entrance. Meanwhile, Truck 7 positioned itself on Side A, providing ladder support and assisting the Engine Companies in their operations.

Credit: Scan MD

The situation prompted Command to request a Working Fire Task Force and RIT (Rapid Intervention Team) Task Force to respond to the incident. Responding to the call, Engine 72 and Engine 74 arrived with eight additional volunteers.

Thanks to the rapid and coordinated efforts of the responding units, the fire was brought under control within just 20 minutes. The blaze was contained to a single room in the basement, preventing it from spreading further. A thorough search and overhaul process occurred on the scene, but no extension was found beyond the basement.

All occupants were accounted for and safely evacuated, as all searches yielded negative results. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities will assess the extent of the damages. The affected residents will receive assistance from relevant agencies and organizations to help them recover from the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...