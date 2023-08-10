LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Leonardtown Summer Music Festival is set to charm music enthusiasts once again with a riveting performance by Latrice Carr and The Rise Band and Show on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Leonardtown Wharf.

Initially scheduled for June 24, the On the Water’s Edge event has been rescheduled, bringing with it the promise of an electric atmosphere. The Rise Band and Show promises an hour of energetic party tunes from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be followed by the enthralling Latrice Carr, a Leonardtown favorite known for her diverse musical range, including R&B, jazz, pop, country, and more, performing from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dance enthusiasts have something extra to look forward to. Renee Stevens, a dance instructor, will be teaching R&B Line dances. It’s open to all, catering to both beginners and seasoned dancers.

But it’s not just music and dance. Food lovers can savor delicious offerings from Antoinette’s Garden and Linda’s Café on the Go. For those with a penchant for drinks, the award-winning Port of Leonardtown Winery and beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department will quench their thirst. Cigar aficionados can enjoy a smoke from Leonardtown Cigars in a designated lounge area, but seating is limited, so attendees might consider bringing their chairs. To top it off, sweet delights from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop will be available.

For those pondering about logistics, there are options aplenty. The Leonardtown Trolley will offer FREE shuttle services courtesy of Patuxent Transportation. It will run from Leonardtown Square to the Wharf from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Boating enthusiasts can moor their vessels at the town’s new slips, making it a musical evening to remember.

The Rise band and Show

Attendees are advised to bring their lawn chair or blanket for comfort.

Looking ahead, music lovers can anticipate more musical events around the town, ranging from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from June to October 2023.

Those interested in the entire musical lineup can find details at VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

The On the Water’s Edge music series is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of RE/MAX 100. Various other concerts in and around Leonardtown have been made possible by Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, and Port of Leonardtown Winery, among other esteemed sponsors. A full list of sponsors is available at VisitLeonardtownMD.com/LeonardtownMusicFest.

Like this: Like Loading...