ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) will conduct three Open House events in September. These are a part of the ongoing Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study: Tier 2 and in line with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. Working closely with the Federal Highway Administration, this initiative aims to explore potential solutions to alleviate congestion and heighten the reliability, mobility, and safety of traveling across the Chesapeake Bay.

The specific dates, times, and locations for each of the Open Houses are as follows:

Anne Arundel County Open House : Thursday, September 7, 6-8 p.m. at Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr., Annapolis, MD 21409.

: Thursday, September 7, 6-8 p.m. at Broadneck High School, 1265 Green Holly Dr., Annapolis, MD 21409. Queen Anne’s County Open House : Tuesday, September 12, 6-8 p.m. at Kent Island American Legion Post 278, 800 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.

: Tuesday, September 12, 6-8 p.m. at Kent Island American Legion Post 278, 800 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Virtual Open House: Thursday, September 14, 6-8 p.m. Details are available at baycrossingstudy.com.

The format for these sessions will be informal, without a structured presentation. However, the study team will be on hand to address any queries during both in-person and virtual gatherings. For those wanting a deeper dive, materials from the study are accessible on baycrossingstudy.com. Provisions have been made for special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and translation services. Those needing such services are encouraged to reach out to mdtaeeo@mdta.maryland.gov or call 410-537-6720 (711 for Maryland Relay) a minimum of 10 business days before the Open House they wish to attend.

Central to the Tier 2 Study is a roughly 22-mile stretch, two miles wide, encompassing the existing Bay Bridge. This corridor, spanning from the Severn River Bridge to the US 50/US 301 division, was officially selected by the Federal Highway Administration in its April 2022 Record of Decision. Notably, this decision was based on the corridor’s ability to reduce traffic and improve accessibility at the Bay Bridge significantly, it’s potential for diminished environmental impacts, and its alignment with existing Eastern Shore land-use patterns.

A key observation made during the Tier 2 study is that a new crossing alternative, termed as “Corridor 7”, might be instrumental in reducing expenses and traffic disturbances stemming from the maintenance of the existing bridges.

Committed to transparency and inclusivity, the MDTA is passionate about garnering stakeholder feedback to ensure an equitable transportation study outcome. They invite the public to participate in the Tier 2 Study Open Houses to discuss the study’s objectives and proposed alternatives and give feedback.

The study team urges comments from the public on the information shared during the Open Houses by Monday, October 16. Feedback can be shared in several ways:

In-person at the Open Houses.

Online at baycrossingstudy.com .

. By email to info@baycrossingstudy.com .

. Via traditional mail to Bay Crossing Study, 2310 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224.

Without relying on state tax dollars and instead leveraging toll revenue, the MDTA is unwavering in its dedication to conceiving groundbreaking transportation solutions that foster connectivity, security, and economic growth. Responsible for eight toll facilities in Maryland, the MDTA remains a pivotal player in the state’s transportation sector.

