August 10, 2023, Chesapeake Beach, MD – Beach Elementary School’s (BES) final construction phase will temporarily limit accessibility to tennis courts. The courts are now positioned within the construction’s defined limit of disturbance (LOD) due to the grading permit approved for the new school project.

The limit of disturbance is vital for several components of the school’s final construction phase, including the completion of the playfield at the school’s front, the development of the drop-off/pick-up car rider loop, setting up the staff/visitor parking, and the conclusion of other site works. Due to necessary construction activities on the eastern part of the lot, the tennis courts will remain inaccessible for now. A layout of the new Beach Elementary School is shown Illustration by SEI Architects

Interruptions, while inconvenient, signal progress toward the completion of the revamped Beach Elementary School. The community can look forward to the school’s new look and facilities soon.

Officials from the Calvert County Board of Education Project Management team have indicated that this concluding phase is expected to be finalized by January 2024. As the town inches closer to this completion date, a temporary closure is necessary to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of the upgraded school facilities.

In a separate but related matter, discussions between The Town Council of Chesapeake Beach and the Calvert County Board of Education are ongoing. The discourse centers around the possibility of the Town assuming the responsibility for the long-term maintenance of the tennis courts. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will document the proposed arrangement. It’s imperative to note that the current construction impacts on the tennis courts are unrelated to these ongoing conversations.

The Town has committed to consistently updating the public on the status and accessibility of recreational areas at Beach Elementary School. They remain eager and optimistic about their enduring partnership with the Calvert County Board of Education.

While the temporary closure may be a minor inconvenience for tennis enthusiasts and school visitors, it is necessary for the timely and safe completion of the school’s renovation. The entire community awaits unveiling of the newly improved Beach Elementary School and hopes to return to the tennis courts as soon as construction allows.

Like this: Like Loading...