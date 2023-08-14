Authorities confirmed that a devastating fire at a one-story single-family dwelling in Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland, resulted in significant damage but no injuries or deaths.

The incident occurred at 432 Lake Drive, with an estimated loss to the structure of $150,000 and the contents amounting to $50,000. The fire was discovered by the homeowner and controlled in 25 minutes by the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department, which deployed 50 firefighters to the scene.

432 Lake Drive, Lusby, Calvert County, Maryland Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the report, the fire’s origin was the home’s rear exterior, and its preliminary cause is currently under investigation by the relevant authorities. No arrests were made in connection with the incident, and no fire alarm or sprinkler system was present in the structure.

The homeowners, Katsunori and Diann Mita are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Thankfully, no injuries were reported due to the fire, and smoke alarms were found on the property.

Solomons Volunteer Fire Department responded promptly to the scene after receiving the alarm. The time taken to control the fire was reported to be 25 minutes. The team’s efforts in swiftly containing the fire ensured that the impact was limited to property damage, preventing any loss of life or physical injury to the occupants.

The authorities have appealed to the public for any information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of proper fire safety measures, including installing fire alarms and sprinkler systems in residential properties. It also highlights the vital role that volunteer fire departments play in communities, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents.

The swift response from the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department and the assistance provided by the American Red Cross underlines the significance of community support and preparedness in handling emergencies.

