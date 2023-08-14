WASHINGTON, DC – To fortify Maryland’s cybersecurity defenses, key politicians today disclosed that the state will be granted $6,514,533 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The prominent figures behind this announcement included Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05), U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), alongside Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), John Sarbanes (MD-03), Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), Jamie Raskin (MD-08), David Trone (MD-06), and Glenn Ivey (MD-04).

This substantial allocation, directed to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, is sourced from the FY 2023 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP). The program’s primary purpose is to assist state, local, and territorial (STL) governments in addressing, managing, and decreasing systemic cyber threats.

Recent cyberattacks targeting Maryland’s academic institutions, healthcare facilities, and various state and local government agencies have imperiled residents’ data. Beyond the immediate threat to Marylanders, these breaches jeopardize national security. Addressing this pressing concern, the lawmakers collectively noted, “Increased cyberattacks on Maryland’s schools, hospitals, and state and local government agencies have exposed our residents’ personal information and threatened our national security. The need for strong, secure cybersecurity infrastructure is greater than ever. This funding will help address vulnerabilities within our cybersecurity infrastructure to better defend against attacks and prevent attacks before they happen.”

The SLCGP, an initiative supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, facilitates the Department of Homeland Security’s targeted investments in SLT government agencies. With these funds, the aim is to enhance the security and robustness of crucial infrastructure. This encapsulates investments in contemporary technology, equipment, training sessions, and detailed planning activities.

Prospective State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program beneficiaries are urged to finalize their Grants.gov applications promptly. To ensure they don’t miss out, the applications should be completed a minimum of seven days before the stipulated deadline of October 6, 2023. Those interested in further details or seeking to apply can access more information here.

