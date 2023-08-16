SOLOMONS, MD – Families and friends are invited to indulge in a day of laughter, community spirit, and friendly competition at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) during the Museum FunFest. Scheduled for this Sunday, August 20, the event aims to raise support for the museum’s various initiatives, educational programs, and the care of its nearly 700 live animals.

The event’s highlight is a Dunk Tank featuring community figures, museum curators, and local celebrities taking turns on the hot seat, ready to be soaked in the name of fun and charity. Participants include Mark Willis, County Administrator of Calvert County; Kim Zabiegalski, Director of Retail Operations at the CMM Store; Jeff Murray, Director of CMM; and several others. The dunk tank will take place according to the following schedule:

11:00 AM: Mark Willis

11:20 AM: Kim Zabiegalski

11:40 AM: Jeff Murray

Noon: Bonnie Barrett, Director of Development, CMM

12:20 PM: Dave Payne, Assistant Sheriff, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO)

12:40 PM: Dave Canning, Major, CCSO

01:00 PM: Steven Jones, Retired, CCSO

01:20 PM: Stephen Godfrey, Curator of Paleontology, CMM

01:40 PM: Matt Neff, Curator of Estuarine Biology, CMM

CMM’s Director of Development Bonnie Barrett said, “FunFest is a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together, enjoy some friendly competition, and contribute to a great cause.”

In addition to the Dunk Tank, attendees can participate in mini-golf, with tickets priced at $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Donations for the Dunk Tank are voluntary, and museum admission is purchased separately.

All proceeds from the FunFest will support the Calvert Marine Museum’s initiatives, promoting education and nurturing the live animals that call CMM home.

Those looking to extend the fun can return to the museum for The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA on Sunday night. Recognized as one of the most authentic ABBA tribute shows worldwide, tickets are priced between $25 and $35 (additional fees apply). Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Motto Mortgage Preferred • RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at the Calvert Marine Museum.

The FunFest is a unique opportunity for the community to gather for entertainment and charity, fostering connections while supporting the local cultural heritage embodied in the Calvert Marine Museum.

