Nearly 12 years after its release, the 2011 romantic comedy “Crazy, Stupid, Love” still draws attention and praise. Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the film has all the ingredients for a successful rom-com, including notable actors, a dash of humor, a twist in the tale, and a touch of sentimentality.

Featuring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” showcases the journey of Cal Weaver, a recently separated man who learns to be more romantic and charming towards women. The engaging storyline and charismatic performances ensured that the film resonated well with audiences and critics alike. Lovable actors, guaranteed laughs, a twist or two, some mushy stuff, and of course David Lindhagen – all the makings of a solid movie. This week we discuss Crazy Stupid Love – and this movie lives up to the name. Along with unanimous approval about the movie – we also discuss the important things… like how no one is even phased by aliens after the years of abuse we’ve all felt.. and a debate over types of pasta – all of the things you’d normally think of when it comes to a rom-com of course! You’ll feel a variety of things while enjoying this film.. as I’m sure you do while you listen to us!

Released by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 29, 2011, the film grossed $145 million against a budget of $50 million. Critics widely appreciated it, and it remains significant in popular culture. Ryan Gosling’s role in the film even earned him a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

Beyond the standard elements that define a romantic comedy, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” also offers a delightful twist or two and even invokes thoughts on unrelated matters like extraterrestrial existence and types of pasta. These unusual yet intriguing discussions have contributed to the continued interest in the film, inspiring people to think beyond the conventional confines of the genre.

The movie’s enduring appeal speaks to its thoughtful execution and the emotional resonance it strikes with viewers. Moreover, its recent discussion in the media further highlights its impact, reigniting curiosity and appreciation among audiences old and new.

Many factors can be attributed to the movie’s enduring success. The blend of experienced actors, engaging dialogues, twists in the storyline, and the intricate interplay of emotions have cemented its place as a modern classic in the rom-com genre.

For viewers interested in experiencing a combination of love, humor, surprises, and even philosophical musings, “Crazy, Stupid, Love” provides a timeless example of what makes the romantic comedy genre so enduringly appealing.

Check us out on our website here at:

www.thedecisionreel.com

Our Socials:

Like this: Like Loading...