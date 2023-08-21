CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A tragic boat collision occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., two miles off Breezy Point in Calvert County, resulting in one death and another person injured. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is currently investigating the incident.

The collision involved two recreational vessels. The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department (NBVFD), St. Leonard VFD, Anne Arundel FD, Huntingtown VFD, Calvert County EMS, Maryland DNR, and the Calvert County Sheriff responded to the collision report.

Upon arrival, NBVFD Boat 1 found two boats that had collided. Two individuals were injured, with one in cardiac arrest. Assisted by the occupants of the other boats, the crew from Boat 1 transferred the injured patients to their vessel, where CPR was continued.

One injured was taken to Capitol Regional Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries by HVFD Ambulance 69. The patient in cardiac arrest, unfortunately, succumbed to injuries. Another victim was transported to Calvert Memorial with minor injuries.

Greg Bortz, the Department of Natural Resources Police Spokesperson, confirmed the crash investigation but did not provide further details.

In an initial report by NBC 4, alcohol was not considered a factor in the crash. Additionally, four other individuals on one of the boats were not injured in the incident.

This accident has brought attention to safety measures and regulations involving recreational vessels in the area. Authorities responded promptly to the incident, reflecting a coordinated effort among various departments and emergency services.

Local authorities are urging boaters to adhere to safety guidelines and regulations to prevent similar accidents in the future.

The incident serves as a grave reminder of the potential dangers associated with boating, even when safety precautions are taken. Local officials and the boating community continue to stress the importance of responsible boating practices.

