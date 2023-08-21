DAHLGREN, Va. – Residents and visitors near Naval Support Facility Dahlgren may experience loud noise as the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) conducts range testing on Aug. 23-24. The tests planned between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. may lead to significant noise in neighboring communities.

The NSWCDD, an organization focusing on delivering warfare systems for national defense, aims to create technologically superior equipment suitable for the demands of 21st-century combat. The upcoming testing aligns with the division’s mission to innovate, design, and integrate advanced warfare systems.

As a part of the range testing, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, defined under 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during the testing period. This restriction will help ensure the safety of military personnel and civilians.

Residents interested in staying updated on the range operations and test schedules can call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Information is also available online at the Potomac River Test Range website.

The NSWCDD emphasizes that range schedules may frequently change. Therefore, those in the area are encouraged to consult the provided resources regularly to stay informed about potential changes or updates.

The Dahlgren Naval Division’s commitment to innovating advanced warfare technology continues to play a vital role in the U.S. Navy’s ongoing efforts to protect the nation and defeat potential adversaries.

For further inquiries or additional information regarding the upcoming range tests, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office can be reached at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

