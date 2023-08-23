LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) has announced the 27th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, set to be held at Wicomico Shores Golf Course on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The much-anticipated event aims to raise funds for the youth scholarship program, facilitating opportunities for children in St. Mary’s County to engage in summer camp, sports, and other recreational activities at reduced rates. The 26-year-old event has generated over $185,000 to benefit the community’s children.

Participants can register for the tournament at a fee of $340. The fee includes greens/carts for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, beverages on the course, and an entry into the door prize drawing. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy the day’s competition in a best-ball format, with additional opportunities for various raffles and contests, such as the closest to the pin and the longest drive.

Interested individuals can register online at stmaryscountymd.gov/golftournament.

In addition to player registration, R&P is reaching out to local businesses for community support in supplying door prize sponsorships. These can range from gift certificates to item donations. Supporting the event is a philanthropic gesture and an opportunity for businesses to enhance their visibility and attract new customers.

The annual tournament has become a hallmark event in St. Mary’s County, reflecting the community’s commitment to youth development and recreation. The initiative plays a vital role in fostering community engagement and physical wellness among the youth by providing scholarships that enable more children to participate in diverse recreational programs.

The Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament is part of a broader effort by St. Mary’s County to invest in its young population, thereby contributing to a vibrant and active community. The support from local businesses and individuals in this event signifies the collaborative spirit that helps to sustain these essential programs.

For inquiries or further information about the Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, the designated point of contact is Darrick Sesker, who can be reached via email at darrick.sesker@stmaryscountymd.com or by phone at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1830.

